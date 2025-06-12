Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, is maintaining a decent pace on weekdays. Coming from a good opening weekend, it dropped a bit higher than expected on the first Monday. On Tuesday, there was an upward trend due to discounted ticket rates. This has resulted in the film crossing the $50 million milestone at the worldwide box office. However, the film is still far away from the finishing line. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Opened to positive reviews

Directed by Len Wiseman, the action thriller serves as the fifth installment in the John Wick franchise. This one revolves around the character played by Ana de Armas and also features Keanu Reeves in a cameo. Upon its release on June 6, 2025, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. It was majorly praised for creative action sequences.

How much did Ballerina earn at the worldwide box office?

As per the latest update from Box Office Mojo, Ballerina went from Monday’s $2.05 million to $3 million on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned $29.56 million at the North American box office. In the overseas market, it has earned $26 million so far. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at $55.56 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

North America – $29.56 million

Overseas – $26 million

Worldwide – $55.56 million

What is the budget and breakeven target of the Ana de Armas starrer?

Though the collection looks decent so far, Ballerina will need to up its game to become a clean success at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of $90 million. Generally, the breakeven of a particular film is set at the amount that is double the budget. So, by that parameter, it needs to make a total of $180 million globally.

Currently, the Ana de Armas starrer has earned $55.56 million, so it needs to earn $124.44 million more to achieve breakeven. Getting up to this sum won’t be an easy task, and everything depends on how it holds up during the second week.

