Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria can feel better as their romantic drama Tadap has managed a decent hold for itself on Monday. The film collected 2.25 crores* more and is fair enough when compared to Friday when 4.05 crores had come in. Anything in the 2.5-3 crores range would have been even more exciting but then the fact that it is still more than 2 crores means that the hold is better than 50%, which is fine too.

Advertisement

Sajid Nadiadwala decided to bring the film only to theatres and eventually there are 15.37 crores* which have come in already. This one could easily have gone to the OTT, just like how so many other newcomer movies headed towards that route in the last 20 odd months. However be it a living affair like Tadap or a biggie like 83, it was always going to be a theatrical affair for Nadiadwala Grandson as the production house has always believed in making movies for the big screens and catering to the family/youth audiences.

Advertisement

The Milan Luthria directed film will eventually put up a decent total and while weekdays should stay on to be steady from here on, one waits to see how the film performs during the second weekend.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and

Must Read: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Complaint Filed Against Six Senses Fort’s Manager For Closing A Road Leading To An Ancient Temple

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube