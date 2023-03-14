Aasif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha-led Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai recently achieved two milestones. While the show completed eight years since its first episode premiered in March 2015, it also aired 2000 episodes. We recently met the cast to celebrate these achievements and have small candid chats with them.

During an exclusive interaction with Koimoi, we asked Sheikh about his TV and film career, working with Salman Khan Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and lots more. Read on to know what he has to say about his upcoming Bollywood flick.

Talking about working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aasif Sheikh said, “Working with him is nothing new for me. Main aaj 20-22 saal se, 25 saal se unke saath main filme kar raha hu unke. Toh kabhi bhi aisa koi interesting role hota hai toh woh hamesha mujhe approach karte hai. Aur yeh toh unke banner ka film hai.” The ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ actor continued, “Main bada khushi khushi, bahut willingly, bahut shauq se unke filme karta hu because it’s a lot of fun to work with Salman. Aur meri umeed hai aur main dua karta hu ki Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan should be another blockbuster like Pathaan.”

In the same conversation, we asked Aasif Sheikh how he juggled his TV and film career. For those who don’t know why Aasif continues to play Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for eight years now, he has also starred in Bollywood films like Aman Ke Farishtey (2016), Bharat (2019) and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). Answering us, the ‘Yes Boss’ actor said, “Main bahut filme nahi karta – main saal mein 1-2 filme karta hu. My producer is very cooperative; she manages the dates because she knows ki agar yeh nahi karega toh growth nahi hogi as an actor. Toh hamesha support kari hai woh mujhe – this is Benaifer Kohli. Hamesha supports karti hai, hamesha encourage karti hai ki agar main kuch acha kaam kar raha hu toh they let me do that.”

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the Farhad Samji directorial stars Salman Khan as Bhaijaan alongside Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Aasif, Shehnaaz Gill and more. The film will also feature cameo appearances of Ram Charana and Yo Yo Honey Singh.

