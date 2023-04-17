Shah Rukh Khan’s dotting daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most loved and adored star kids of B- town. The beauty is yet to make her Bollywood debut, but she still enjoys a massive fanbase. Whenever she steps out, she grabs headlines. Be it her chic looks to even the way she greeted the media, Suhana is always in the news. Recently, she was spotted cheering for KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but her reaction when Ishan Kishan got out grabbed a lot of eyeballs and many believed the word F came out of her mouth. As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react. Scroll below to read the details!

Suhana, who is also known for sartorial fashion choices, is currently in the news for not so good season. The gorgeous diva, who looked stunning as usual, was spotted cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders, and her reaction to Ishan Kishan getting out has gone viral.

Suhana Khan, who went to enjoy the match, has now been making headlines after netizens felt that she let slip the F word as Ishan Kisha got stumped. The viral video reached Reddit, and as soon as netizens noticed, they were quick to react, and they bombarded the comment section with hilarious reactions. While many called her out for using that word, her fans supported her.

One of the users wrote, “Unche log, unchi pasand.”

Another wrote, ” Yahi Janvhi aur Sara hote toh chad jaate.”

However, Suhana Khan’s die-hard fans came out in her support and called her reaction not a big deal.

“Isne bas itna hi bola hai, a passionate sports guy like me would have clearly said “nikal bhosdike.”

“Jaise Ishaan khel raha tha, KKR wale gali nhi denge toh aur kya karenge.”

“Good she is passionate about the team which her father owns.”

“Who has not said f*ck off or something on those lines while watching a match.”

“Bhai issey bhi kharab gaaliyan sunne milengi tumko live match ke waqt.”

“Yes she did. Sab krte h. Uske muuh pe camera thoosa tha to capture hogya, not a big deal”

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Suhana Khan was recently announced as the brand ambassador of Maybelline, and at that also, she was targeted by trolls. However, her fans never leave a chance to uplift her like a queen.

