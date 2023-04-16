Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for her unfiltered and unapologetic opinions. The actress never minces her words, be it taking a dig at her contemporaries or even giving out her sharp political views. Amid Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s killing, the actress took to her social media and praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, mafia–turned–politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj last night. The state officers have been instructed to be on high alert and ensure that law and order are maintained all across the state. Amid the big news, Kangana’s reaction is now grabbing the eyeballs. The actress has sent a message to all those who are crying over the encounter.

The Queen actress Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram and hailed the UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Sharing a video on her story, she called the CM great and a nice person and went on to reveal that he called the actress his sister when they met. The actress shared another picture in which Yogi Adityanath can be seen talking on phone, and she wrote, “Aap log rona band kijiye, mee takk awaaz aa rahi. Shastra kehte hai dharma ki sthapna sirf dharm ke palan se nhi hota, adharm ke nash se hoti hai.”

For the unversed, days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, the mafia–turned–politician and his brother were killed on Saturday while being taken for medical in Prayagraj. Notably, he was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and Umesh Pal murder case that happened in February this year.

Coming back to Kangana Ranaut, the actress will be next in Emergency along with Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade. What are your thoughts on her statement? Let us know in the comments section below!

