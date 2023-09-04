Rishi Kapoor has always been one of the most celebrated actors of all time. After ruling the industry for a long time, the veteran passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling with cancer for 2 years. Today as Kapoors celebrated his birth anniversary, we recently came across Neetu Kapoor’s old interview where she had spilt the beans on the late actor’s relationship with his kids- Ranbir Kapoor and Riddima Kapoor.

Earlier in an interview, the actress had opened up about the same and said that he has always been a good father to them who never raised his voice. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neetu Kapoor once told Film Companion, “This is the way I to be, this is the way I’ll be, this is the way I’ll heal. Some people cry and heal, some people be happy and heal. I cannot forget my husband, he’ll be here, with me, with my children all our lives. Like, even today when we meet for a meal (where) half of the time we’re only discussing him, that how we miss him.”

Further added, “Ranbir Kapoor still has him on his (phone’s) screensaver. That’s the way we miss him, we don’t have to be sad to miss him, we can celebrate him. We remember all the good times and what a great person he was. The way he was with my children, I can’t even tell you, the way he’s nurtured them. He’s never ever screamed at them, he never raised him voice at them. He was so good.”

Further spilling the beans on Rishi Kapoor’s relationship with kids- Ranbir and Neetu had said he was intimidating to their kids but he never said anything to them directly. “Maybe he said it through me, like ‘tell your children…’ I also used to do something like that, when I would sign their report card, I’d tell them, ‘now next year, get your father to sign your report cards,’ so I used to scare them also. These things keep happening between a husband and a wife, but he was a very very good father, he instilled some great qualities in them for which I’ll always be thankful to him. The qualities he had, were amazing, besides his brash behaviour and loudness, inherently he was a very very good human being.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Rishi Kapoor’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor? Do let us know

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Gets Praised By Japanese Game Designer Hideo Kojima As The Spy Thriller Helped Him To Get Rid Of His Physical & Mental Exhaustion, Says “It Opened My Blood Vessels”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News