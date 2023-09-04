Sunny Deol is a popular actor in Bollywood, who is known for intense and action-packed roles in films. His son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with Dono which is releasing next month. While he is excited about his debut, but his father Sunny isn’t. Scroll down to know.

In the romantic comedy-drama, Rajveer stars alongside another debutant, Paloma Dhillon, who is the daughter of veteran actor Poonam Dhillon. During the trailer launch event for the film, Rajveer candidly shared insights into his journey to the silver screen. He mentioned that his decision to pursue a career in movies was met with scepticism from his parents.

As reported by Indian Express, Rajveer Deol said, “My parents hated the fact that I’m becoming an actor. They wanted me to study and do something else because this industry is so unpredictable. You are happy for a second and miserable for not getting work. I mean, dad got a hit (Gadar 2) after 22 years. So they were worried, because it’s such a mentally draining line. But I just fell in love with acting, I couldn’t get enough of it. Even now they wish I was doing something else.”

Rajveer, who is set to carry the legacy of the illustrious Deol family, expressed how his upbringing in a family immersed in the film industry, where everyone was involved in acting, had a profound influence on his passion for movies. Sunny Deol’s son then added, “I felt one could just disguise themselves in the characters. So this is what I wanted to do. My family advised me to work hard. They told me not to be a star and try to be an actor first, as the characters will make me a star,” he added.

Dono also signifies the directorial debut of filmmaker and producer Sooraj Barjatya’s son, Avnish Barjatya. Avnish has previously gained experience as an assistant director on his father’s films like “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo” and “Uunchai.”

Rajveer Deol emphasized that his debut film falls within the realm of a gentle romantic genre, in contrast to the “action-hero” persona often associated with his father, Sunny Deol, and other actors in his family. This deliberate choice reflects his intention to establish his own unique identity in the industry, steering clear of the typical macho-hero image of battling hordes of adversaries and raising his voice.

