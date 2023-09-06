We’re just a day away from witnessing the mayhem at the Indian box office as Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is ready to hit theatres. After slowing down on Saturday and Sunday, the film picked up the pace in day 1 advance booking on Monday, and now, it has hit the top gear. It is now all set to surpass Pathaan’s closing figures, and below is all you need to know!

It’ll be a festival tomorrow for Shah Rukh Khan fans, and theatres are expected to run with jam-packed response. The Atlee directorial is enjoying a strong on-ground buzz, and that has clearly translated to numbers in ticket sales. Not anyone but King Khan is competing with himself to register the highest-ever opening day pre-sales for a Bollywood film.

As of 7:30 a.m., Jawan has sold tickets worth 27 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking (excluding blocked seats). Yes, you read that right! The film is now cruising towards the 30 crore mark and is expected to beat Pathaan’s 32.43 crores gross before the first show starts. That’s something unimaginable and it’ll put the biggie in a comfortable position to hit an unprecedented collection on the opening day.

Speaking about the ticket count, Jawan will be hitting ticket sales of 10 lakh very soon and we’re all set to witness the rampage at the Indian box office tomorrow. It’ll be interesting to see by what margin it beats Pathaan‘s day 1 of 57 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office content!

