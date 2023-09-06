Jawan: Raja Kumari Opens Up On Being A Part Of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, "I Manifested This Moment"

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and south superstar Nayanthara’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ has generated immense excitement. Ahead of the movie’ release, rapper Raja Kumari, who sang the title track, called working on the Atlee directorial an unreal moment.

Talking about being a part of ‘Jawan’, Raja Kumari said:”It still feels so unreal to me. I manifested this moment. I have a picture of Shah Rukh Khan on my vision board and I always dreamed of working with him. When Anirudh called me for this song, I knew that day had come. I have goosebumps just thinking about people hearing it in the theatre and all over the world. I am so excited to be a part of this project.”

The title track for ‘Jawan’ is full of swag and attitude, for which Raja Kumari has been greatly applauded by netizens for using just the right amount without making it feel try-hard or pretentious.

The song, which is simply titled ‘Jawan Title Track’ was sung by Raja Kumari and composed by acclaimed Tamil composer Anirudh Ravichandar, and has made for a strong SRK-led song, taking the internet by storm, ever since people heard it for the first time in the trailer of the movie.

On the work front, Raja Kumari has made a strong impact, both on the national stage and on the global music scene.

Most recently, the singer came out with her own album, ‘The Bridge’, which also features a Bollywood-inspired dance music video for her track titled ‘Juice’. The ‘Jawan Title Track’ will be seen on the big screen in its full glory, on September 7, 2023 when ‘Jawan’ hits the theatres.

