Gadar 2 VS OMG 2 Box Office Day 27 (Early Trends): Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s film has been a box office sensation since its release. Within a mere four weeks, it crossed the 500-crore mark, breaking the record set by “Pathaan” as the first Bollywood movie to achieve this milestone.

The film has now earned the prestigious title of “All-Time Mega Blockbuster.” Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s starrer continues to maintain a strong presence at the box office. Despite facing competition from Anil Sharma’s directorial venture and Ayushmann Khurrana’s “Dream Girl 2,” the film continues to draw audiences to theatres.

As OMG 2 and Gadar 2 continued their remarkable performance in the ongoing box office showdown, the numbers told a compelling story. Sunny Deol‘s Gadar 2, on its 27th day, brought in an estimated Rs 2-2.40 crore*, pushing its total earnings to approximately Rs 508.17-501.57 crore*. To provide context, the film had already amassed around Rs 506.17 crores* by the end of its 26th day.

In the midst of these unfolding developments, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 remained entrenched in a fierce battle with formidable rivals like Dream Girl 2 and Gadar 2. Early trends indicated that the movie had successfully earned an estimated Rs 0.50-0.70 crore* on its 27th day in theatres.

Now both the films have 1 more day to go since Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is all set to release on September 7. Most of the screens will be allocated to the actioner.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

