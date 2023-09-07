Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has finally arrived in theatres, and as expected, the film has taken a thunderous start all across the country. In the last few days, we witnessed a strong on-ground buzz, and it has translated in the numbers with a bigger initial response than Pathaan. Let’s check out the day 1 morning occupancy at the box office!

Directed by Atlee, the commercial entertainer is finally out and just like Pathaan, fans have welcomed their beloved star in a big way. The superstar has once again proved why is the biggest Bollywood star as theatres are packed with SRKians, with early morning shows running houseful at almost all places. That’s insane!

As per the reports from morning shows of day 1 (till 12 p.m.), Jawan has registered a bumper opening, with occupancy being in the range of 58-62% in India. It’s fantastic and much bigger than Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan, had witnessed. For those who don’t know, Khan’s latest release had morning occupancy of 48-50% on the opening day.

As word-of-mouth is highly positive, Jawan will pick up heavily during evening and night shows. In advance booking, the film amassed 36 crores gross for the opening day, and now with the superb initial response, it is very much on the way to surpassing Pathaan’s 57 crores and that too with a huge margin.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover and others in key roles. It also has Deepika Padukone‘s special appearance.

