It was a decent Wednesday for Dream Girl 2 as 2.25 crores* came in. It’s good that the film has managed collections in upwards of 2 crores right through the weekdays as that has helped its case of reaching as much closer to the 100 crores mark as possible before Jawan releases today. Otherwise there would have been this whole suspense factor around when will the feat be accomplished as from Monday onwards the collections are certainly going to come down to lakhs and that would really slowed down the progress.

In its current state though, the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has done well to reach this far with 2 crores* more coming on Wednesday.

This is in fact the last that the film may have enjoyed a figure of 2 crores since today it may come down to 1 crore and while tomorrow there would be further dip, on Saturday it will grow for sure with an outside chance if hitting 2 crores again on Sunday. If somehow this Raaj Shaandilyaa directed comedy manages to do that then it would be a feat in itself.

The film would fall short of Dream Girl lifetime of 142.26 crores but that’s ok since these are different times and in fact anything in the range of 50-75 crores would have been good as well considering the costs and the fact that it was colliding with Gadar 2 with Jawan arriving a few days later. A lifetime total in excess of 100 crores would be gold for the film and one can then pronto expect an announcement for Dream Girl 3 as well.

HIT.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

