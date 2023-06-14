Ever since its announcement, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s highly anticipated film ‘The Vaccine War’ has been generating immense buzz. The excitement surrounding the movie reached new heights when the director shared an exciting star cast update on social media today. Adding to the stellar cast of Nana Patekar and Sapthami Gowda, the talented Raima Sen has now joined the ensemble. In a video shared by the filmmaker, he expressed his delight at meeting the enchanting actress during his recent trip to Calcutta and inviting her to be part of the prestigious star cast for ‘The Vaccine War’.

While keeping the film’s details under wraps, the very title of the movie speaks volumes about its underlying theme. ‘The Vaccine War’ alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines. The film aims to honor the unwavering dedication of the medical community and scientists who stood tall during the unprecedented challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. Expect a compelling narrative that unveils remarkable chapters of resilience and innovation when the movie hits the theatre.

However, while Covid 19 continues to cause issues for many countries, including China, the UK, and many others, even in 2023, the Indian vaccination has been so effective at shielding its users from Covid 19 despite having a population of 1.4 billion. One of the most anticipated films ever made will be released on Dussehra 2023, in 11 languages, according to Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi.

