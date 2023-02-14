Playback singer Papon, who is known for songs such as ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘Kyon’ and several others, released an Assamese ghazal titled ‘Duti Nayan’ ahead of Valentine’s Day.

While explaining about the upcoming song, Papon said explained it as ‘two eyes’. ‘It is a ghazal about love composed by Priyanka Bhattacharya and penned by Sarat Barkakati.

Talking about the song, Papon said, “Sarat Barkakati is like a family. He wrote two songs for my first album, ‘Jonaki Raati’ — ‘Ailoi Monot Pore’ and ‘Demali Mon’. We received immense love for them.”

The ‘Bulleya’ singer, Papon also mentioned that the ghazal marks their reunion after 23 years.

“It’s a beautiful song in the form of a ghazal, which is a lovely composition by Priyanka. It’s a song that perfectly cherishes the greatest emotion – love. I hope the listeners love this song,” Papon added.

With his songs like ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, ‘Bulleya’, ‘Kyon’, and many, Papon is expecting the same love from the audiences as he had for his previous hit songs!

