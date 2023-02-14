Actor Sunny Hinduja, who is known for his work in TVF Aspirants, is playing the antagonist in the Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada.

Hinduja said that he shares a very special bond with Kartik as both of them are outsiders in the entertainment industry.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Hinduja said, “Kartik and I share a very special bond. We both did not have any connections in the industry and that has been a common link between us to begin with. During the shoot of this incredible film, we had so much to share and learn from each other.”

“His dedication and humble nature is the reason people love him so much. His journey is no less than an inspiration. He is a perfect example of the phrase ‘its all about how bad you want it’,” Sunny Hinduja added.

The film, which is set to release on February 17, stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. This is Kriti Sanon’s second film opposite Kartik Aaryan after their first collaboration ‘Luka Chuppi‘ in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sunny also has YRF’s ‘The Railway Man’ in the pipeline.

