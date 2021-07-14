Advertisement

The battle of ratings between Scam 1992 and TVF Aspirants is the topic of discussion for months now. The tussle between the both has been an interesting one and TVF’s latest creation has managed to win it in just a couple of months. But what’s exactly the status of both the shows on IMDb charts? Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Aspirants was fully out in May 2021. It just completed a couple of months since its premiere. As it was from TVF’s house, the show was expected to be good on the content front, but it managed to create a rage within a few days. It has surpassed Scam 1992 which has been ruling the throne of the highest-rated Indian web series on IMDb for around 9 months.

Advertisement

As per the latest update, Scam 1992 is at 9.5 out of 10 with a vote of 113K people. On the other side, TVF’s latest show is now at the top with a rating of 9.7 out of 10 and 273K votes.

Interestingly, ALT Balaji’s His Story is also at 9.7 but the number of votes is just around 3.9K, hence not considered here.

Hopefully, we will get to witness more interesting and amazing Indian web series in the coming days, which will challenge the score of Aspirants.

Meanwhile, it was in the last month, Naveen Kasturia made a big statement on TVF Aspirants’ second season.

In a chat with SpotboyE, Naveen said, “I think Abhilash’s story is incomplete for now. We haven’t seen how he became an IAS, so ideally there should be a season 2. I just hope TVF is keen on doing a season 2 and they should as season 1 worked so well.”

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Was Once Asked What If Rakhi Sawant Accuses Him Of Forcibly Kissing Her: “I Would Accept It Because..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube