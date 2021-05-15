Ric Flair is amongst those icons who have made pro-wrestling a household name. Even though he was known for some dirty tactics inside the ring, the technically sound wrestler is a respectable figure in WWE and in the entire industry. But it was back in 2019 when Flair took a dig at Becky Lynch, which eventually damaged his reputation in the eyes of Roman Reigns.

It all happened over the monicker ‘the man’ that has been now attached with Becky Lynch. For those who don’t know, Flair was the first who made ‘the man’ popular during his career. It was in 2019, Flair had trademarked it, a year after Becky was introduced with it. All such stuff did create ripples but the matter was settled in 2020 when the nature boy sold the trademark to WWE.

Back in 2019, Ric Flair had taken a dig at Becky Lynch by tweeting: “I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman.”

I Hate To Break It To You Both @BeckyLynchWWE And @taylorswift13, But I’m THE MAN!!! And To Be THE MAN, You Gotta Beat THE MAN! WOOOOO! #theman — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 24, 2019

Following this, there have been reports that Ric Flair’s tweet has made Roman Reigns upset. Thankfully, the WWE legend has finally addressed the same in a chat with Conrad Thompson.

Flair said, “I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns. Because when that whole ‘Man’ thing went upside down and all that and I had to file the trademark, whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I think people, I heard that he… and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ and I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ I mean, you want the kids [current WWE Superstars] to look forward to you coming, not, ‘Oh man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who is in the most elite position she could be in.”

