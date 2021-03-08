American singer Ariana Grande and her fiance — a real estate agent, Dalton Gomez, were spotted enjoying the weekend, after the paparazzi clicked the couple stepping out of a restaurant in Santa Monica in California.

According to a report of Just Jared, the 27-year-old singer and the 25-year-old were spotted exiting out of the back gate of the FIA restaurant, post their dinner in the city on Saturday night.

“Ariana Grande kept things cozy in an oversized brown jacket while Dalton Gomez sported a purple sweater for their very rare dinner date. They both stayed safe donning face masks as they left the restaurant,” the report said.

Reports of Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez dating first surfaced in March 2020 and it was also reported that the two spent a lot of time quarantining together during the pandemic.

In December 2020, Ariana revealed that the two were engaged.

