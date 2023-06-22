Miles Morales and Pavitr Prabhakar have kept audiences hooked on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the journey continues with full houses even in its 3rd week. The film has garnered immense appreciation from critics and fans internationally as well as in India, which has translated into a great box office number. The film has earned Rs.50 crores GBO in 3 weeks in India and $500 million globally.

The much talked about Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, has created a lot of excitement with Indians across the country, as the film keeps drawing continuous footfall in theatres.

In fact, theatres have almost doubled the shows in its 4th week, with even IMAX and 4DX screens increasing their show count for this much-beloved film.

The exceptional word of mouth has ensured families coming in as well in huge numbers, and cinema chains are catering to this demand by offering exciting promotional offers as well.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India released ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali. Watch the movie in theatres near you.

