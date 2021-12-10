Ben Affleck is a much-loved Hollywood actor who has lately been in the news for his reunion with pop sensation Jennifer Lopez. In the year 2017, the actor was accused of s*xual misconduct by television star Hilarie Burton for groping her breasts during an event. As a reaction, an old video of Ben went viral on social media where he was spotted cosying up with a reporter while passing inappropriate comments.

For the unversed, the matter kicked off when Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual abuse, starting an entire movement against the people who got away with such felony. Affleck was one of the many people who condemned the producer and his actions from the past. His statement, however, severely backfired when Hilarie called him out for the irony.

The controversial video went viral right after but was shot during the promotions of his 2004 film Jersey Girl. In the interview, the host, Anne-Marie Losique was spotted sitting on his lap while he constantly passed s*xual comments about her clothes and body. At one point, he even suggested that she should get topless and show more cle*vage while constantly nuzzling her hair and neck.

Ben Affleck was heard saying things like “They would like it better if you did the interview topless at the station, wouldn’t they?” and “These breasts are very firm!” while mocking the French accent.

After the clip took the internet by storm, its host Anne-Marie Losique came out in support of Ben Affleck, clarifying that the whole thing was an act for the camera.

In an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Losique said, “You have to understand that we have done dozens and dozens of interviews like that. It was for a show I was producing, so I was not at all a victim. When the cameras rolled, we would start to do that game. As soon as it stopped rolling, there was none of that. He never touched me in any improper way. He was very respectful, I must say.”

She further highlighted that the video was taken out of context and she didn’t want it to impact Ben Affleck in a negative manner. “I can’t say I am thrilled to have that interview mixed in with the other stories because I don’t think that is at all the same thing.”, she said.

