Rakhi Sawant is the ultimate entertainer. Whenever she enters the Bigg Boss house, the actress manages to raise the TRP rate for the network. Her antics in the house makes headlines and audiences seem to have great entertainment. Even outside the house, she never fails to get all the attention. She even wants to be compared with Jennifer Lopez and Madonna

Former Bigg Boss contestant is known for her unintentionally hilarious and ridiculous statements. She once hated adult-performer-turned-actress Sunny Leone and urged everyone to stop comparing her with Leone.

Back in 2015, Rakhi Sawant was shooting for a video album and a media person asked her if her comeback song will give tough competition to Sunny Leone. As per the India Today report, the actress hit back at them saying, “Please don’t compare me with Sunny Leone because I have achieved (my popularity) by dancing, performing, doing reality shows and also by winning hearts of the audiences. I never did any adult film or anything else to achieve this. I hope you all understand.”

Sawant also made clear whom she wants to be compared with. She said, “I am glamorous and very much upfront. I think you can compare me with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna,” said the item girl-actress who has grooved to songs like “Pardesia” and “Dekhta hai tu kya”.

Rakhi Sawant has once again made a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. The actress for the first time introduced her husband to the show. She also urged housemates to do something so that her hubby dearest starts giving her attention.

“Arre koi toh kuch karo, usko jalao yaa phir jagao, par kuch toh karo. Tab jaake woh mere kareeb aayega yaar. Aa he nahi raha,” Rakhi said. When Rashami Desai asks her why she is not doing anything herself, Rakhi responds saying, “Main toh saara sab kuch kar chuki hoon.”

