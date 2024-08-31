Margot Robbie is leaving us stunned with her pregnancy fashion statement. A few days back, she was spotted wearing a white button-down shirt and comfortable trousers and flaunting that glowing baby bump. Now, she has once again floored us by wearing a black bikini set on her exotic vacation with her husband, Tom Ackerly. The internet is showering blessings on the Barbie star and her baby. Scroll below for the deets.

Margot is enjoying her vacations and pregnancy period in the exotic location of Sardinia, Italy. After giving a blockbuster like Barbie last year, she truly deserves a nice break. The actress has always stunned us with her classy and elegant fashion sense, and she is nailing it even now. She and her husband, Tom Ackerley, were married in 2016, and the news that they are set to welcome their first child came out a few weeks back.

In the latest pictures, Margot Robbie was photographed wearing a black bikini. The Barbie star sported a black halter-neck bikini and matching bottoms. Her baby bump was glowing, and she looked radiant, too. Although Margot is not on social media, she has millions of fans, several of whom have dedicated fan pages to her and post her pictures across social media. The latest ones have been posted on Instagram by Hollywood.

Margot Robbie accessorized her black bikini look with a gold chain and a ring beside her wedding ring. The netizens have been going Aww over the pictures. One user wrote, “This Barbie is going to be a mother.”

Another said, “Healthy pregnancy.”

Followed by one saying, “Being pregnant has certainly made her more beautiful.”

“Happy to see that She enjoying the pregnancy,” said another.

A fan wrote, “She is gorgeous even in the pregnancy.”

One fan stated, “She’s enjoying one of the most precious times of life.”

Followed by one saying, “Margot embraces the essence of motherhood.”

And, “So cute.”

Check out the pictures here.

On the professional front, Margot Robbie has A Big Bold Beautiful Journey in the pipeline. It will feature Robbie alongside Colin Farrell.

