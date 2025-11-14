The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty, has wrapped up its first week, and the performance at the Indian box office has been disappointing so far. On social media platforms, the film is garnering attention due to its concept and actors’ performances, but it has failed to meet expectations in terms of box office collection. Also, it has registered Rashmika’s third-lowest opening week in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 7!

While there’s appreciation for Rashmika’s performance and the bold concept, the same didn’t translate to footfalls in the opening week. After a slow start of 1.3 crores, the film failed to pick up the pace due to polarising reactions among the ticket-buying audience. Yes, there was an upward trend during the weekend and a steady pace on weekdays, but the overall collection was on the lower side.

How much did The Girlfriend earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

Coming to the latest collection, The Girlfriend earned around 1.14 crores on day 7, thus showing a minimal drop from day 6’s 1.3 crores. Overall, the film has earned an estimated 11.29 crore net at the Indian box office in the opening week. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 13.32 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 1.3 crores

Day 2 – 2.4 crores

Day 3 – 2.7 crores

Day 4 – 1.15 crores

Day 5 – 1.3 crores

Day 6 – 1.3 crores

Day 7 – 1.14 crores

Total – 11.29 crores

Records Rashmika Mandanna’s 3rd lowest opening week post-COVID

With just 11.29 crores coming in, The Girlfriend has registered the third-lowest opening week for Rashmika in the post-COVID era. It managed to cross Goodbye (5.61 crores) and Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu (9.57 crores) on the list.

Take a look at the first week collection of Rashmika’s post-COVID releases (highest to lowest):

Pushpa 2 – 725.8 crores Animal – 338.63 crores Chhaava – 225.28 crores Pushpa – 152.15 crores Varisu – 132.3 crores Thamma – 123.25 crores Sikandar – 115 crores Kuberaa – 69 crores Sita Ramam – 27.05 crores The Girlfriend – 11.29 crores Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu – 9.57 crores Goodbye – 5.61 crores

