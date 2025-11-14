Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 has arrived in cinemas today, i.e., November 14, 2025. It made a fair start considering it is a regular working Friday and there are multiple competitors at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the day 1 morning occupancy!

De De Pyaar De Day 1 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Anshul Sharma’s directorial registered a morning occupancy of 7.46%. The screens have been divided between Thamma, Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), Haq, The Taj Story, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Jolly LLB 3. Considering the number of rivals, Ajay Devgn starrer has scored a fair start with good early reviews. All eyes are now on the growth during the second half of the day.

How is it trending compared to De De Pyaar De?

Back in 2019, Ajay Devgn & Rakul Preet Singh‘s OG film had registered occupancy of around 7-10% during the morning shows. It would be safe to say that the sequel has matched its predecessor so far. The sequel factor should benefit the romantic comedy, but the massive competition is a big hurdle.

Misses beating Param Sundari by an inch!

Param Sundari had witnessed a morning occupancy of 8.19% on day 1. De De Pyaar De 2 missed beating Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer by an inch, but hopefully, it will surpass it during the latter half of the day.

Will it clock the 10 crore mark on day 1?

Ajay Devgn’s film registered an advance booking of 2.79 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. While the pre-sales passed the test, even the initial word-of-mouth is favorable. With good footfalls during the evening and night shows, De De Pyaar De 2 should be able to clock a double-digit opening at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 14: Over 70% Budget Recovered, Shehnaaz Gill’s Countdown To Success Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News