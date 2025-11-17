Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are reuniting after 12 long years to recreate magic on the big screens. Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Zaveri, is releasing in theatres worldwide on November 21, 2025. Will it enter the top 10 adult openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Mastiii 4 trailer enjoyed a good response

The official trailer, released on November 4, 2025, opened to a favorable response. It has amassed 26 million views so far, which is a hint enough of the massive fan following Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s franchise enjoys.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 1 Potential

It would be too early to predict the opening day numbers, as the picture would be clear once the advance booking begins. However, Milap Zaveri’s directorial is competing against the second installment, Grand Masti, to make the highest opening in the franchise. For the unversed, the 2013 film opened at 12.50 crores.

But in order to enter the top 10 adult openers in Indian cinema, Mastiii 4 must earn over 10.70 crores and beat Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding.

Take a look at the top 10 adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 92 crores They Call Him OG: 84.7 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores

Only time will tell if Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani will be able to recreate the magic with their adult masti and make an entry into the top 10.

More about Mastiii 4

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal. It is written and directed by Milap Zaveri.

The ensemble cast also features Tusshar Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Ruhii Singh, Shreya Sharma, Nishant Malkhani, and Shaad Randhawa, along with special appearances by Arshad Warsi and Nargis Fakhri.

