Looks like ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ rap has worked like a charm! Saath Nibhana Saathiya makers and actors are enjoying the fame and recognition again since the show went off air. Starring Gia Manek, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rucha Hasabnis, Rupal Patel and Mohammed Nazim, the show aired from 2010-2017.

It has been three years since SNS went off air. But even today, its scenes or dialogues are used as memes. Thanks to these people who have kept the essence of the show still alive, there are plans of coming up with season 2.

Yes, you read that right. Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 might soon happen. As reported by Pinkvilla, show’s producer Rashmi Sharma wants to come up with another season following the buzz that’s going on. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had played Gopi till the end of the show. So will she be a part of the sequel? Read further.

The report mentioned that Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 makers have already shot a small part with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. However, it is still not known if she will be working on the show full time or not. The makers will launch the show before Diwali.

Furthermore, the Modi parivaar will still be the heart and soul of the SNS 2. However, there will also be another family in the new season. So far, these are the details that are out about season 2.

Do you want Saath Nibhana Saathiya to return with a new season? Let us know what your views are in the comments section.

