Some celebs do not fear anything and speak their minds. TV actress Kamya Punjabi is one such celeb who never shies away from sharing her views. Currently, she is one of the strongest voices in #JusticeForSushant movement and often shares her thoughts on Twitter.

The Shakti actress is undoubtedly fearless, but she also has to deal with trolls. Some people make fun and troll her for her views, her personal life and much more. But Kamya is a person who won’t take sh*t from people. There are times she gives a befitting reply to these internet hooligans.

Now, the actress has talked about society’s thinking towards a woman who can take her own life decisions. She spoke about her case of getting divorced and marrying again. Kamya Punjabi told Hindustan Times, “I’m trolled on social media that ‘in our families, separation and divorce doesn’t take place’ ‘Divorce is a very painful word, bhagwaan na kare kisi ke saath ho’. Our society uses that word as an abuse. If someone is divorced or a single parent, or wants to start a new life, they will get trolled, and people will not support them.”

Kamya Punjabi was earlier married to Bunty Negi, from 2003 to 2013. However, the duo got separated. Currently, she is happily married to Shalabh Dang. The former Bigg Boss contestant further talked about giving back to trolls. She said, “It makes me stronger. See where I am today, and the kind of work I am doing. I raised my voice, darr ke nahi baithi ‘Oh, I can’t start my life again, or I can’t marry again’. I did that with a very nice man, I am happy. I didn’t think that I am a woman, so I can’t speak, or I will get trolled if I do.”

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhan actress said how some celebs don’t voice their opinions as they are scared of trolls. She believes it happens because this is how people are brought up; they run away from things. Kamya also said how the treatment of girls/women is a mirror to society and harsh truth. She has seen many intelligent girls married off in the families. If a family has first girl child, they want a boy within a year.

Kamya talked about how women are beaten. There are times she has taken a stand for such girls/women, but they don’t take a stand for themselves as they grow that way. Hence, she wanted to make a film on a subject like this. However, she didn’t want to monetise her work.

