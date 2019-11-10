Kamya Punjabi On Marrying Shalabh Dang: “Just Because I’m Single Parent, Does That Mean I’m Not Good Enough?”

Television actress Kamya Panjabi is getting married again with her Delhi-based boyfriend Shalabh Dang. Both of them are busy preparing for their wedding which will take place early next year. Kamya was earlier married to businessman Bunty Negi, but they called it quits in 2013, after 10 years of marriage.

The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress refused to divulge much information about her big day. However, she shared, ” I can’t disclose the date and all, but the planning is on. There is a lot of excitement and I’ve already told my friends to be ready to pamper me on my wedding.”







Kamya revealed that she wasn’t willing to get into another relationship. However, destiny had its own plans for the actress. She met Shalabh in February this year and after a month of dating, he proposed to her.

The TV actress revealed, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means,” gushes Kamya, adding it’s the first time in 40 years that “I feel so happy and loved and I’m looking forward to another 40 years with him.”





Kamya is a single parent to a 10-year-old daughter and people often ask her about how Shalabh is accepting her daughter and that really pisses her off. She adds, “When people tell me ‘oh, he (Shalabh) is ready to accept you, that’s so nice’, I feel like ‘excuse me, what do you mean by ready to accept?’ Just because I’m divorced and a single parent, does that mean I lack something or I’m not good enough?”

She further added, “We all have our own identity, dignity, and self-respect. We all celebrate Women’s Day, and then also we look at a divorced woman in such light. Till the time people aren’t going to change their thinking, there is no point celebrating women’s achievements and calling ourself progressive.”

