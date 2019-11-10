Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fame Erica Fernandes AKA Prerna Sharma’s Guide To Glowing Skin

Erica Fernandes is one of the most loved bahus of Indian television. She is currently playing the character of Prerna Sharma in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She started her career with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh and immediately became one of the most loved faces on television. Today we will be spilling beans on her beauty secrets!

Erica starts her day with a glass of regular water with a dash of lime in it. She then washes her face with a mild cleanser and religiously follows the CTM (cleanse-tone-moisturize) regime. After her CTM routine, she applies sunscreen without fail. She swears by homemade face packs and avoids using chemical-based products for her face.

Erica uses a home-made face pack to keep her skin glowing. Mix one teaspoon of rice & gram flour, two teaspoons of raw milk, three teaspoons of tomato juice and drops of lemon. Later, mix it well, apply it all over face and then wash your face after three minutes. She drinks plenty of water throughout the day. It helps her skin stay hydrated and fresh.

She workouts daily but don’t follow a particular routine for the same. She likes to keep changing her set of exercises and is currently keeping it for a little muscle gain. Whenever she’s on the set, she tries and applies less makeup and always removes her makeup before going to bed.

Well, this seems like a zero effort routine. Why not try it at home once!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!