Big Brother: Mohanlal’s Next Action Drama Gets A New Release Date

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal who was last seen on the big screen in Tamil action thriller Kaappaan alongside Kollywood star Suriya will next be seen in Siddique’s Malayalam release, Big Brother.

The latest news related to the Big Brother is, as per a report from Times Of India, fans of Lalettan (as he is fondly known by his fans) will have to wait a bit longer to catch their favourite star on the big screen.

The release date of the action drama has been postponed. Mohanlal starrer which was originally slated to release on Christmas has been pushed further by a month and it will release in January 2020.

The action drama also has Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz in a major role along with Anoop Menon, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and others.

The Mohanlal starrer is been bankrolled by S Talkies, Shaman International and Vishaka Cynyma productions.

Post two back to back releases in the form of Kaappan and Malayalam comedy Ittimani: Made In China, the Lucifer actor has been busy shooting Big Brother and it was only this week the multiple time National Award-winning star took a short break for New Zealand along with wife Suchitra.

The vacation pictures of the veteran actor have been trending all over the Internet all across.

Post vacation break, the actor will resume the finishing portions of Big Brother.

