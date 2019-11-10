Rajkummar Rao Can’t Contain His Happiness As Shah Rukh Khan Says His Dialogue ‘Bicky Pleeej’ – WATCH VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday recently with his fans and pictures and videos were going viral on the internet. There were speculations of SRK announcing his new projects on his birthday, but that didn’t happen. Nonetheless, we can’t wait to know what will be his next.

We have often seen people imitating Shah Rukh Khan and his dialogues but this happens rarely when the man himself imitates someone. Rajkummar Rao just shared a video on Instagram with SRK and Zero actor is saying one of his dialogues from Stree. He shared the video and wrote, “Since childhood I’ve been saying his dialogues. What a wonderful feeling when he decides to say my dialogue this time. There’s is no one like you @iamsrk sir. You’ve inspired me to become an actor. Biggest fan ever. ❤️❤️❤️ #Stree”

Isn’t this video adorable?

We are literally dying for SRK to announce his next movie. On the other hand, Rajkummar is currently shooting for The White Tiger opposite Priyanka Chopr. He will be sharing the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in horror-comedy titled, RoohiAfza.

