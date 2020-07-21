Gauahar Khan Forgets To Carry Her Makeup Essential, Guess What She Did Next?

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan always stays in touch with her fans on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Fans have always admired her for her natural and simple look. They have always shown their endless love for her but a recent gesture by them will surely leave many in awe.

Recently, on her sudden trip to Pune, she forgot to carry her basic essentials that also included make up and especially her “mascara”. This led to a series of events.

Gauahar Khan shared a fun moment with her fans as she put out a story if she should opt for makeup or is she beautiful without it? Soon her fans flooded her DM’s with love for her as they couldn’t stop themselves from appreciating her beauty.

Not only that, but she also got tons of genuine suggestions from people about hacks to substitute mascara with. But the biggest highlight of all was when the fans started reaching out to her for her address so they could send some mascaras. And she shared this story of how two young boys actually figured where she was staying and bought her a mascara.

Gauahar Khan has definitely earned some genuine fans especially after her participation on the reality show Bigg Boss 7. She is till date one of the favourite contestants of many.

Gauahar was overwhelmed with the whole love pouring in for her in the city of Pune.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!