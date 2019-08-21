Renuka Shahane: “I Don’t Have Regrets About My Career As I Have Worked With Many Talented & Respectable Personalities”

Renuka Shahane became a household name with the success of her 1994 Rajshri Productions film, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. And now as the cult family drama recently completed 25 years, Shahane opened up about her career graph and her transition from the silver screen to television.

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times the actress talked about her journey and said, “ It has been a great journey as I have worked through all mediums – theatre, films, television, short film, web series, advertisement. I think I have kept pace with the digital revolution too. I don’t have regrets about my career as I have worked with many talented and respectable personalities. I have a lot of gratitude for the love that I still get from my audience, even though since I have not been in the limelight for a long time. If you do good work, it sustains in the hearts of people and my TV show Surabhi and Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) are landmarks in my career. I still reap the benefits from them as the new generation remembers me for them. It’s a great feeling to know that they also like my work.”

Revealing the reason behind taking up roles on the small screen; the 3 Storeys actress said,” I switched to television because I was getting roles in which I could sink my teeth into, while in films I was getting the same kind of roles. I consciously did not take them up because I did HAHK, with Sooraj ji (Barjatya, director) and there was no point in repeating myself. On television, I was getting better roles, I was a household name and TV was doing very well as a medium.”

Well we certainly would like to see more of the talent actress on screen! Renuka portrayed the character of Pooja; the elder sister of Madhuri Dixit, who along with Salman Khan played the lead roles in one of the biggest hits of 1994, directed by Sooraj Barjatiya!

