Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Will Akshay Kumar Be A Part Of This Kartik Aaryan Starrer? Director Anees Bazmee Spills The Beans

Kartik Aaryan is really popular among the youngsters currently and the success of his films prove the fact. While the star has just given big hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety & Luka Chuppi, he has an interesting lineup with films like Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh & recently announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The sequel of Akshay Kumar’s 2007 hit horror-comedy is much awaited and announcement for the same was recently made along with the first look posters feature Kartik Aaryan.

Unlike Priyadarshan, who directed the first part, filmmaker Anees Bazmee will be helming the sequel. During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Anees was asked if Akshay will be there in the film too. Answering the question, Anees said that it’s too early to talk about the same but he didn’t deny the reports as well.

Both Anees and Akshay have earlier collaborated for films like Welcome & Singh is Kinng and the filmmaker said that if it happens he will be really happy to collaborate with him again.

Akshay played the character of Dr. Aditya Shrivastav in Bhool Bhulaiyaa who helps Vidya Balan’s character psychologically. The funny element in his character was loved by the audience and fans still remember his dialogues from the film.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa itself was a remake of 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!