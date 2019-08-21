Vicky Kaushal Hilariously Trolls Taapsee Pannu’s Picture & It’ll Remind You Of Getting Trolled By Your BFF

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s hilarious comment on Taapsee Pannu’s childhood photograph currently has internet in splits.

Taapsee on Tuesday shared a post talking about the importance of sports in a student’s life and how several children don’t get the privilege.

In the image, Taapsee can be seen in a school uniform, sporting a two-braided pigtails, along with two schoolmates.

“Sports have been an integral part of my life. School race tracks became my war zone every year and thanks to a supportive family and encouraging school teachers I could have my moment of glory. Unfortunately, many kids don’t have that support system Why the gap.” She captioned the image.

Soon, the actress’ “Mannmarziyaan” co-star Vicky Kaushal commented: “Pakka do chaar ko dhakka zaroor maara hoga (you must have definitely pushed four or five people).” Vicky was referring to the fact that in the picture, Taapsee and the two other girls are on a podium, with the actress at the top spot.

To which, Taapsee replied: “Ji nahi! I am a very fair player! Look at that innocent face!”

Directer Anurag Kashyap wrote: “Chalo koi toh award mila, (At least you got some award).”

Taapsee responded by saying: “Ha ha ha. School college sab theek tha life mein uske baad the competitions became TOO FAIR (Everything was fine in school and college but life after that became too fair)”.

