Made In Heaven Effect: “A Lot Of Avenues Have Opened Up & The Welcomes Are Much Warmer” For Sobhita Dhulipala

Every actor has that one project that will change his or her career graph for good and for actor Sobhita Dhulipala that high has come with Zoya Akhtar’s web series; Made In Heaven for Amazon Prime. And now in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sobhita opened up about her life post the series.

The publication has quoted the actor saying, “I’m so consumed with the idea to do good work that I’ve decided to detach myself from the result. I do experimental and niche work. I don’t think like ‘Let me wait and see how one does and then I’ll take up another project’. It was never the attitude. But yes, a lot of avenues have opened up and the welcomes are much warmer [after Made in Heaven’s success].”

The actress; who will next be seen in Netflix’s Bard of Blood, an espionage thriller also opened up about her upcoming projects. Sobhita said,” We think of agents like some distant, fantastical people. We forget that those are still beating hearts on the battlefield. The show is an inside view of the people that make up the whole system. There is so much to explore such as gender dynamics and how difficult it is to be strong in the face of fear.”

Speaking about the prep required for her role of the RAW agent the actress concluded saying,” You’re only assigned to the position of a RAW agent after they’ve been through their fair share of tests. So, I cannot, at any point, afford to look like an amateur. There was a lot of training, and I soon realized that I’m pretty decent with action sequences.”

Well we certainly are excited to see the beauty in an action packed role in the upcoming web series!

