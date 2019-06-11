Made In Heaven: Post Gay Portrayal, “Received Messages Downright Dirty To Appreciative,” Reveals Arjun Mathur

Rang De Basanti actor Arjun Mathur has been stealing hearts with his portrayal in Amazon Prime’s ‘Made In Heaven’. He plays the role of an urbane gay man, a well-mannered wedding planner whose family is not aware of his sexual identity. Mathur’s character as Karan Mehra created an interesting situation. The audiences have been confusing his reel and real-life characters which have created a very funny situation. He has been getting “dirty messages” since the release of the show and men wish to marry this talented actor.

The actor shares that his inbox is flooded with messages from men, asking him to marry them!

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun revealed, “Nobody ever came up to me and asked if I’m gay. I have played a gay character twice before — in Onir’s film I Am (2011) and Mira Nair’s short film Migration (2007). So, in real life, it’s understood that I’m an actor. But on Instagram, people want to know if I’m gay. After Made in Heaven, I have been receiving messages of all kinds from downright dirty to appreciative to ‘marry me’.”

“I thought there would be some people in my family for sure — whether it’s some chacha — who would cringe a bit watching me do this. But it’s been so surprising the way [the gay character] has cut across generations. There’s not one person I know who hasn’t been able to digest the love shown between two men on the screen. Everybody accepted it as a pure form of love,” he further shared.

