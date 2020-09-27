Sushant Singh Rajput’s Friend Slams Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor: “As If They Haven’t Done Anything”

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken a shocking twist after the drug angle got attached to it. After Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik’s arrest, many big names from the Bollywood industry have come up in the drug matter. Yesterday all eyes were glued on Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Their names involved in drug case came as a shocker for many.

After the interrogation, which went on for many hours, several confessions came in front. As per reports Sara Ali Khan and Shradha Kapoor confessed that they had seen the late actor consuming drugs in his vanity van and in between shots. Well, this does not seem to go down well with the Chhichhore actor’s friend.

According to reports in Times Of India, Yuvraj Singh, a friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has slammed actresses, Sara Ali Khan and Shradha Kapoor. He is absolutely against them for allegedly passing the buck and claiming that the late actor consumed drugs.

In an interview with Times Now, Yuvraj said, “Obviously they are accusing him of so much drug consumption as if they haven’t done anything. They are passing the buck on to him. It is a joke, really.”

When probed further on, why would the actresses do so; he stated, “Because it is a case. They know that if they say they were involved in drugs or peddling or trafficking, these are serious sections of NDPS Act.”

According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor, in her statement to the NCB, admitted that she did attend the late actor’s party at his farmhouse but denied consuming drugs. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, reportedly admitted to being in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput during their Kedarnath shoot and even confirmed that they went together to Thailand. Reports further claimed that in her statement to the anti-drugs agency, Sara said, “I never did drugs. Sushant Singh Rajput habitually did drugs.”

Now only time will tell what is the truth behind all this. But do you guys agree with Sushant’s friend? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Follows The Annual Tradition Of Providing Food To The Crew & He BETTERS It This Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube