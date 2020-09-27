Countdown to one of the most anticipated reality shows of India has begun. Salman Khan is back on TV with Bigg Boss 14, and the excitement is achieving a new peak every day. Fans are trying to dig in as many reports as possible. From the probable list of contestants to what changes would be there in the house, fans want to know everything.

Recently it was revealed what looks like the inside of the house and take that with a grain of salt. It is screenshots from the what looks like an online event recently shot by Salman. Now, we don’t know if the premiere has been entirely shot or there are still some portions left but let’s take a look at some photos from inside the house.

The latest reports coming in suggest that Salman Khan is set to follow his old tradition despite Coronavirus. News of him bringing food (especially his world-famous Biryani) for the crew members are doing rounds for years now. With all the risk of ‘not eating from outside’, he will still follow the tradition and bring food for the members behind those hundreds of cameras you see in the Bigg Boss house.

Not just this, reports on Prabhat Khabar also state that as the set is constructed in Mumbai this time, Salman Khan will try and send the food more times weekly rather than just on weekends. When the show’s set was in Lonavala, Salman used to bring the food from his Panvel farmhouse on the weekends. This time, as it’s in Mumbai, he will be trying to increase the frequency of sending the food across.

Salman Khan recently said at the online event, “Now, you must be thinking, how will Bigg Boss 14 give a befitting reply to 2020. Whatever you missed during the lockdown, will be in Bigg Boss 14. We are leaving no stone unturned. This will be a dream-come-true season.”

He also added, “After eating home-cooked food for so long, you must be dying to eat outside food. Those who are used to visiting a spa, when was the last time you enjoyed a spa treatment? When was the last time you watched a film in a theatre, eating popcorn and samosa? When was the last time you shopped to your heart’s content? The Bigg Boss house has a restaurant, spa, theatre and mall, and is fully equipped to give a befitting reply to 2020.”

Take a look at the photos:

