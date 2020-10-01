Actor-BJP MP Ravi Kishan has been in the headlines ever since he made remarks about the Bollywood Drug nexus in the Lok Sabha. As per the recent update, after the MP received life threats to him and his family, he has received Y+ security from the government. Ravi has become the second celeb in recent times after Kangana Ranaut to have given the Y+ security for protection.

Ravi Kishan, for the unversed, after the Bollywood drugs nexus probe began made some harsh comments. The comments did not go well with many, Jaya Bachchan also lashed out at the BJP MP for his comments. She even went on to say, “Jis Thali Me Khatein Hai Usime Ched Karte Hai”.

Following the row, reportedly Ravi Kishan was getting life threats for him and his family. Now, as announced by him, the government has given him a Y+ Security. Ravi in a tweet thanked UP CM Yogi Adityanath and said that he had empowered him to speak more and strong.

Ravi Kishan wrote, “Respected Maharaj ji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House.”

However, it was reported yesterday that the actor is not worried about his life. While talking about the threats, Ravi Kishan said that he is ready to take 2-5 bullets for the country’s future.

Meanwhile, while talking in the Lok Sabha where this all began, Ravi Kishan had said, “A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country’s youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal.”

Coming to Bollywood’s involvement, Ravi Kishan added, “Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended. The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries.”

