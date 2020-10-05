Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla Missing Shehnaaz Gill? This PIC Is A Proof Of The Same!

Sidharth Shukla is living a king-size life. From being one of the highest-paid television actors to being the most desirable men in the television industry; his career graph is only getting better. Currently, he’s seen in Bigg Boss 14 and guess who is he missing the most inside the house? It’s none other than Shehnaaz Gill.

Advertisement

It’s not just us who are saying this but the netizens also think around the same lines. A picture of Sidharth is going viral where he can be seen sleeping hugging a pillow.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla used to share his bed with fellow house-mate Shehnaaz Gill in the last season and their liking for each other was quite evident on the show itself. They both also confessed to liking each other in the house and rest is history.

One user tweeted, “Yaar mujhe bhot bura feel ho rha hai…I cant see sidharth like this…he is missing sana that’s why he is with pillow holding it very tightly…. @ColorsTV pls sana ko jaldi le aao..bhot trp aayegi…”

Another user tweeted about Sidharth, “Haye ajj ek serious baat bolu ? Kal sachi meri aankhon mein aasu aa gaye the bb dekh ke…Jab @sidharth_shukla ko neend nhi aa rhi thi…Pillow ko Sana samjh rhe honge, Hangover Of Shehnaaz”

Those are some really cute Shehnaaz Gill hangover tweets coming in for Sidharth Shukla.

Meanwhile, Sidharth is one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan. He is managing the bedroom division, Hina is managing their personal belongings and Gauahar is managing the kitchen division.

There a video of Sidharth Shukla going viral on social media where he is gymming wearing a night suit and his platan on social media platforms are going gaga over the same. Take a look at the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We can’t wait to catch the upcoming episode tonight and you don’t miss the action too. Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 on Colors TV on the weekdays.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar Khan Get Into A ‘Toofani’ Fight On Day 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube