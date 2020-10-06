Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE! Nishant Singh Malkani On Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla's Entry: “Agar Woh Aa Rahe Hai Toh I Pity Them”

Actor Nishant Singh Malkani is in the Bigg Boss house and is making his self know with his perseverance and will to take on challenges. In the last couple of days, we saw the Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega actor opt to wear a bikini continuously in order to be permitted inside the Bigg Boss 14 now.

Before he could begin his journey in the controversial house, we at Koimoi spoke to him and asked him a few questions about how he plans to stay calm and cool in the house. We also asked him what he feels about real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla being in the Bigg Boss 14 house together. Read on to know what he replied.

When asked about his mantra to stay cool in the house and how he will tackle and react to the fights in the house Nishant Singh Malkani said, “Muje lagega ki meri zarrorat hai, muje lagega ki I am part of that topic, muje lagega ki I have to be in the middle of that fight toh mai ghusunga.” He continued, “Agar muje lagega ki meri zazoorat nahi hai toh mai wanna be ski tarah beech mai nahi ghusunga just for screen space.”

Real-life couple, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are part of the BB14 house. When asked if this duo can pose a threat to other contestants, Nishant Singh Malkani had an interesting answer. He said, “When your a husband and wife, aap ek ghar mai rehte ho, toh aap ek dusre ke companions ho. You’re officially a team. Toh agar Bigg Boss mai unn dono ko ek dusre ke samne khada kar diya aur ek dusre ko nominate karne ke liye majboor kiya toh aap socheye kais eek aachi khasi shaadi kharab hone ki chances bhi ho jate hai, kyuki ultimately who dono bhi wahah jeetne aaye hai.”

He continued, “Isleye nahi aayi ki mai chata kit u jeetey kit u chaho ki mai jeetu – nahi apne apne app ko jeethaane aaye ho. Who dono actors hai. They both eant to be winners of a reality show and get the benefits of it.”

Nishant Singh Malkani said that besides being an advantage, they would be burdened because they will hope the other doesn’t sacrifice them to go forward in the game. He added, “Agar who aa rahe hai toh I pity them. Koi real life couple nahi aana chahiye iss show ke andar.”

Also, catch snippets of our earlier interview with him here. For more about Bigg Boss 14 and its contestants, stay tuned to Koimoi.

