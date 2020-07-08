FRIENDS: David Schwimmer AKA Ross Calls Out The Show Over Lack of Diversity Yet Again!

FRIENDS ft. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry amongst others is a cult classic. It’s been over 10 years now, but the show till date is as exciting as lively. However, one thing that has brought a lot of backlashes is the lack of diversity. Now, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller has addressed it all again.

A lot of noise is being made ever since the Black Lives Matter movement began. Personalities like Robert Downey, Jimmy Kimmel have been called out for racial representation in the past too. FRIENDS, too, have lacked in terms of diversity. In fact, most of the cast members including Jennifer, David amidst others are all white too.

Now, David Schwimmer has expressed his disappointment over the same. He shared that it felt wrong, the fact that FRIENDS lacked racial representation and diversity.

David Schwimmer went onto share how he wishes Ross could have dated women of all races. Although, if one remembers, there were two women – Julie & Charlie. However, according to the actor, that wasn’t enough.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, David said, “It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show. (It) really felt like Ross should date other people, women of all races.”

This isn’t the first time that Schwimmer has addressed these shortcomings of FRIENDS. Previously too, the actor spoke up on the lack of diversity. He confessed to how he was very well aware of the lack of diversity.

In an interview with Guardian back in January, David Schwimmer had revealed, “I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

