Johnny Depp AKA Captain Jack Sparrow To Have A Reference In Margot Robbie’s Pirates Of The Caribbean Film?

Johnny Depp is dominating the headlines for his ongoing Libel trial against The Sun. While the court proceedings are bringing ahead some shocking and well, bizarre facts, a new update says that Johnny might be referred in the next Pirates Of The Caribbean. But under one condition. Read on!

Johnny Depp has headlined Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise for a very long time. When Disney announced a new entry, and Margot Robbie got roped in to play the lead, it came in as big news.

While Johnny Depp’s legal battle has brought the controversial tag to him, the giant does not want to be associated with him. In this situation, producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s suggestion comes in as a ray of hope for Depp’s fans.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has put forth a suggestion to acknowledge Johnny Depp in the Margot Robbie starrer instalment of the hit franchise. But Disney is still not sure about this as Johnny is very much a controversial figure.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp is fighting a Libel trial against The Sun, who accused him of being abusive and violent towards his ex-wife Amber Heard. The trial began this week and will be on for the coming three.

The day one of the trial has already revealed a lot from either side. Stay tuned to Koimoi as we give you more updates.

