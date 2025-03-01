Tatum O’Neal, the youngest person to ever win an Academy Award, rose to fame for her role in Paper Moon (1973), where she starred alongside her father, Ryan O’Neal. Despite their on-screen chemistry, their real-life relationship was anything but harmonious. Tatum, now 61, has spoken openly about her struggles with addiction, family trauma, and periods of estrangement from her father.

Ryan O’Neal, a Hollywood heartthrob best known for Love Story (1970), Barry Lyndon (1975), and What’s Up, Doc? (1972), had a storied career but a controversial personal life. Diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, Ryan passed away in December 2023 due to congestive heart failure. However, his £24.6 million (USD $30 million approx) estate excluded Tatum entirely, a move that sparked a fiery reaction from his eldest daughter.

Tatum O’Neal Has An Explosive Response To Being Disinherited

In an explosive interview with Variety, Tatum O’Neal didn’t mince words when addressing the fact that her father had disinherited her. “Keep it, motherf**ker,” she declared, making it clear that she had already made peace with their fractured relationship long before his passing. To her, being cut out of Ryan’s fortune was less of a personal loss and more of a final act of control from beyond the grave.

Their strained relationship had been public knowledge for decades. In 2001, Tatum’s memoir, A Paper Life, detailed the emotional, physical, and substance-related turmoil she endured as a child. She painted a picture of a volatile upbringing filled with abuse and neglect. Ryan, infuriated by her revelations, never forgave her. “The first book that I wrote was just a f**king honest book,” she stated. “And that’s what got him.”

Despite her tough exterior, Tatum admitted that the inheritance would have been useful, particularly to cover her mounting medical bills. Following years of substance abuse, she suffered a severe stroke in 2020. Additionally, she claimed to have lost nearly £79K ($99K USD approx) due to an accountant who exploited her during her heroin addiction. However, she insists she does not regret exposing the truth about her father, even if it meant being financially cut off.

Her son, Kevin McEnroe, 38, echoed her sentiments. Describing the money as “blood money,” he expressed relief that his mother could move on. “She doesn’t have to be defined as the person who was abused by Ryan,” he explained. As their relationship deteriorated over the years, so did the fleeting moments of reconciliation. Tatum revealed that the last time she saw her father, he offered her drugs despite knowing she was in recovery. “I know he was drinking, smoking a lot of pot, and he was like, ‘Here, take a pill,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘No, thank you.’”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: The Surfer: Everything You Need To Know About Nicolas Cage’s Upcoming Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News