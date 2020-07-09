#ThrowbackThursday: Co-stars become great friends, especially if they’ve worked together for at least 10 years. Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow are a perfect example of the same. The two started their Marvel journey together in 2008 with Iron Man. They played the characters Tony Stark and Pepper Potts.

From the first film itself, fans were a fan of Robert and Gwyneth’s onscreen chemistry. Their fans admiringly call them ‘Pepperony’. This wonderful on-screen chemistry culminated into a beautiful friendship in real life. They have played the lead couple in 3 Iron Man films and appeared in a lot of other MCU films together.

If you need an example of how great friends Robert Downey Jr and Gwyneth Paltrow are, we have one for you. On Gwyneth’s wedding with Brad Falchuk in 2018, Robert Downey Jr made a toast for them. Just like his onscreen persona Tony Stark, he won everyone’s hearts with his humour. But it was also our beloved Pepper Potts’ reaction to his speech that made us happy. The pic below will definitely leave a smile on your face.

On Robert Downey Jr’s birthday this year, his Iron Man co-star shared the pic from the wedding day. In the caption, Siding Doors actress wrote, “Before we put this April 4th to bed, I must wish my dear, dear @robertdowneyjr a happy birthday. Here he is, making a toast at our wedding, during which his humor elicited my usual look of pure joy/shock whenever he is near. He is my brother, friend and supporter. A mega genius, and the weirdest comedy writer of all time. I know all of our @marvel family join me in wishing him a very happy day. Do you love Robert? Let him hear you if you do. We💝youRDJ”.

Isn’t this one of the happiest pic you’ve seen?

Meanwhile, after Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s contract ended with MCU. His character Tony Stark/Iron Man is dead. So we might not get to see Gwyneth Paltrow in any Marvel films too. But it’s pics like this that make us want to see them more in movies together.

