A Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes COLLAB? Looks Like Our Dreams Have Come True!

Justin Bieber is currently enjoying a summer vacation with wife Hailey Baldwin. The singer time and again makes a lot of noise. Recently, he was accused of s*xual assault on Twitter. The actor decided to take the legal suit and slapped $10 million defamation suit on the women. However, what we have today is something exciting. It has to do with a JB collab ft. Shawn Mendes.

Shawn is one of the best singers from the West. He has time and again won hearts with songs like Stitches, Treat You Better. In fact, no one can miss out on his blockbuster track with girlfriend Camila Cabello – Senorita. Amidst it all, who wouldn’t want to witness a Justin and Mendes collab? We’re totally in for it.

Scooter Braun who has managed both Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes gave us a treat. He took to his Instagram to share a string of videos. It witnesses both the singers jamming together. He was also accompanied by Coffee singer Torry Kelly.

In the videos, one could see Shawn Mendes on the keyboard. He wore a black casual t-shirt. On the other hand, Justin Bieber wore oversized white hoodie and track pants. The black and white video witnessed them in a collaboration. Shawn played the keyboard while Justin gave his vocals. Torry Kelly was enjoying the entire jam session.

The video is a throwback from the time these artists would often jam together. The same was shared by Scooter Braun who captioned the post, “miss the random jam sessions. #tbt #blessedtowitness”

Fans went haywire and stormed the comments section. Many mentioned how they badly want a Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes collaboration.

A comment read, “WE WANT JUSTIN FT SHAWN”

“OMG😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ JUSTIN AND SHAAAWWWNNN, wrote a fan.

Another wrote, “Okay but I really need a JustinxTori collab”

“𝘞𝘏𝘈𝘛?!! 𝘑𝘜𝘚𝘛𝘐𝘕 𝘚𝘏𝘈𝘞𝘕😩” wrote another.

Check out Scooter Braun’s post below:

Would you like to witness Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes coming together for a music video? Share with us in the comments section below!

