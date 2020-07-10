Avengers: Endgame Directors Reacts To Anthony Mackie's Criticism For Marvel Over Lack Of Diversity In Films!

After George Floyd’s death in May, the topic of racism is discussed widely. A few days ago, Avengers: Endgame actor Anthony Mackie slammed Marvel Studios for lack of diversity in their films. The actor plays the role of Sam Wilson/Falcon in MCU.

Anthony Mackie said that when he started working with Marvel, he would see majorly white crew members. He also raised how they hired mostly black people for Black Panther which is based on a black superhero. He questioned, “Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Now Avengers: Endgame directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have reacted to Mackie’s statement. They agree with Captain America: Civil War actor. Joe Russo told MovieMaker, “I think we can always all do better at diversity, constantly in this business, and in every facet of every industry — so he’s not wrong at all. I think that we all have to work harder to keep endorsing and supporting diversity on both sides of the camera.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo also shared his thoughts. He said, “We have a ton of respect for Anthony Mackie. He is not only an amazing actor, but he’s an amazing person, and we’ve loved our collaboration with him.”

Recently, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie in MCU said that upcoming Marvel films will have lots of diversity. She said they will focus on queer characters. Her upcoming film Thor: Love and Kingdom will also be the one.

Meanwhile, after Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans retired from MCU and Captain America. The role of Cap will now be played by Anthony Mackie. His first appearance as the first Black Captain America will happen in Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The show also features Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

