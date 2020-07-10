Brad Pitt Riding A RARE Custom BMW Motorcycle & Wearing a Helmet Worth Rs. 66,000 Is Driving Netizens Absolute Nuts

Brad Pitt is one of those celebrities who believe in spending heftily on luxury and why not when you making crazy money from movies. The Fight Club actor has an amazing collection of motorcycles including the world’s best brand like BMW, Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield and Ducati, to name a few.

Recently, Brad Pitt was spotted exiting ex-wife, Angelina Jolie’s house in Los Feliz, Los Angeles. The Fight Club actor had gone there to spend time with his children.

Pitt looked absolutely hunk while riding a rare customised Cafe Racer BMW motorcycle designed by a Japanese company name Cherry’s Company.

#BradPitt was spotted leaving Angelina Jolie's home on Thursday Still hot as hell 🔥🔥🔥 Source: https://t.co/fMgEhIHtV6 pic.twitter.com/0hlyR7v2iV — ning (@ning_spycat) July 10, 2020

Did you happen to notice Brad Pitt’s smile amid the helmet? Aww!

Brad Pitt’s bike has literally started a Reddit thread on the website asking which model was this. But what grabbed the eyeballs was the price of the helmet that the Fight Club actor was wearing.

Do you know what it’s worth? Rs. 66,000. NO KIDDING! Check it out here:

Some of us even don’t earn this amount a month and then there’s Brad Pitt wearing such an expensive helmet.

