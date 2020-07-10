Overlord Season 4: New Season Of The Popular Japanese Manga Series To Release Later This Year?

Overlord Season 4 Update: Overlord season 3 ended in 2018 and fans want more. The anime show’s followers are eager to know about the fourth season of the show. Manga series’ Overlord aired its third season’s first episode on 11th July 2018. The episode was called “Shihaisha no Yūutsu”. The show is produced by Madhouse.

The show, which started in 2015, has a massive following. Without any news from the show’s production house, fans were getting impatient. Now we have some news!

PS. Contains spoilers for Season 3!

Overlord Season 4: The Release Date

The third season aired on AT-X in Japan, back in 2018. The scriptwriter of the show, Yukie Sugawara, has finally shared some good news. The fourth season would be released somewhere between late 2020 or early 2021!

The news comes as a happy surprise for the fans. Hopefully, it won’t be delayed due to the pandemic.

Overlord Season 4: The Cast

The voices for the characters are expected to be Yumi Uchiyama as “MareBello Fiora”, Sumire Uesaka as “Shalltear Bloodfallen”, Masayuki Kato as “Demiurge”, Chris Guerrero as “Ainz Ooal Gown”, and Yumi Hara as “Albedo”.

Overlord Season 4: The Plot

Without any teasers or trailers, it’s difficult to know what the plot for the new season will be. As the show is based on the Japanese manga, Overlord, the season can be very well the adaptation of volumes 11 and 12.

At the end of Season 3, Gazef and Ainz were involved in a bloody duel. Gazef died and Ainz became the King of the Capital as the kingdom surrendered to him. The next season can focus on Ainz’s new powers as well.

But we can’t say anything for sure as the show is, after all, an adaptation.

Overlord Season 4: The Storyline

A Japanese anime, which revolves around dark fantasy, Overlord is based on the manga Overlord. The manga is written by Kugane Maruyama. From season 1 to season 3, we saw the story of a young boy called Momonga.

Momonga learns that YGGDRASIL, an MMORPG, has turned real and is transported in it. The character starts to represent the Ainz guild with the same name. The story follows Ainz’s journey in the virtual world of YGGDRASIL.

The show became highly popular in 2015 when it was first aired. It got a lot of love from fans and critics all over the world. As the manga was very famous, the show became as famous in no time.

